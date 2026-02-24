Best cities to travel solo as a woman

Feb 24, 2026
Easy to navigate and welcoming to solo visitors, Amsterdam offers museums, canals, and bike-friendly streets. Its relaxed environment makes it comfortable for women travelling independently.
Source: unsplash
Compact, bike friendly, and consistently ranked among the safest cities globally, Copenhagen is perfect for solo exploration. Its cosy cafés, colourful Nyhavn harbour, and relaxed atmosphere make it especially welcoming.
Source: unsplash
Affordable, scenic, and known for its warm hospitality, Lisbon is a great European destination for solo women. Tram rides, viewpoints, and historic neighbourhoods make solo sightseeing delightful.
Source: unsplash
With its vibrant arts scene, great public transport, and friendly locals, Melbourne is ideal for solo travellers. The city’s café culture and walkable neighbourhoods make exploring alone enjoyable.
Source: unsplash
Iceland consistently ranks as one of the safest countries, and Reykjavik is a great base for solo adventures like waterfalls, geysers, and the Northern Lights, all within a peaceful setting.
Source: unsplash
One of the safest cities in the world, Tokyo offers efficient public transport, clean streets, and a culture of respect. Solo travellers can explore temples, shopping districts, and food spots with ease and confidence.
Source: unsplash
A favourite among solo female travellers, Ubud offers wellness retreats, yoga studios, nature walks, and a supportive traveller community, making it ideal for a peaceful solo escape.
Source: unsplash
