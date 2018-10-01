Express photo by Jithendra M
An airport-like railway station: Inside Bengaluru’s Rs 314-crore Visvesvaraya Terminal
The railway terminal, modelled after the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, will have seven platforms, apart from eight stabling lines and three pit lines.
Express photo by Jithendra M
After facing several delays, the terminal finally started operations on Monday night.
Express photo by Jithendra M
The station was opened without any grand inauguration, with the Banaswadi-Ernakulam Express being the first train to chug out of the terminal at 7 pm on Monday.
Express photo by Jithendra M
The Rs 314-crore terminal at Byappanahalli, which was waiting for a grand inauguration for the last 14 months, is expected to be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later.
Express photo by Jithendra M
The third coaching terminal for the city is expected to decongest the existing Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) and Yesvantpur railway stations.
Express photo by Jithendra M
The Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal is the country’s first and largest air-conditioned rail concourse, which will give passengers an airport kind of experience
Express photo by Jithendra M
