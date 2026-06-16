Amazing scuba diving spots around the world

Jun 16, 2026
This giant marine sinkhole is one of the most famous dive sites on Earth, known for its crystal-clear waters, dramatic stalactites, and deep blue depths.
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Diving in the Galápagos means sharing the water with hammerhead sharks, marine iguanas, sea lions, whale sharks, and other extraordinary wildlife.
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The world's largest coral reef system is home to thousands of marine species, colourful coral gardens, sea turtles, and reef sharks.
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The Maldives offers crystal clear lagoons, vibrant coral reefs, manta rays, whale sharks, and luxurious dive experiences spread across its many atolls.
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Palau offers dramatic wall dives, blue holes, manta ray encounters, and the famous Jellyfish Lake, creating a truly unique diving experience.
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Located in the heart of the Coral Triangle, Raja Ampat boasts some of the highest marine biodiversity on the planet, with pristine reefs and rare species.
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The Red Sea is celebrated for its exceptional visibility, vibrant coral reefs, and historic shipwrecks, making it a favourite among divers worldwide.
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Often ranked among the world's best dive sites, Sipadan is renowned for its swirling barracuda tornadoes, sea turtles, and rich reef ecosystems.
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Indian villages leading in sustainability initiatives