Jun 16, 2026

Amazing scuba diving spots around the world

Aanya Mehta

Blue Hole

This giant marine sinkhole is one of the most famous dive sites on Earth, known for its crystal-clear waters, dramatic stalactites, and deep blue depths.

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Galápagos Islands

Diving in the Galápagos means sharing the water with hammerhead sharks, marine iguanas, sea lions, whale sharks, and other extraordinary wildlife.

Source: wikimedia commons

Great Barrier Reef

The world's largest coral reef system is home to thousands of marine species, colourful coral gardens, sea turtles, and reef sharks.

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Maldives

The Maldives offers crystal clear lagoons, vibrant coral reefs, manta rays, whale sharks, and luxurious dive experiences spread across its many atolls.

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Palau

Palau offers dramatic wall dives, blue holes, manta ray encounters, and the famous Jellyfish Lake, creating a truly unique diving experience.

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Raja Ampat

Located in the heart of the Coral Triangle, Raja Ampat boasts some of the highest marine biodiversity on the planet, with pristine reefs and rare species.

Source: wikimedia commons

Red Sea

The Red Sea is celebrated for its exceptional visibility, vibrant coral reefs, and historic shipwrecks, making it a favourite among divers worldwide.

Source: wikimedia commons

Sipadan Island

Often ranked among the world's best dive sites, Sipadan is renowned for its swirling barracuda tornadoes, sea turtles, and rich reef ecosystems.

Source: wikimedia commons

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