8 fictional towns that felt real to readers

Sep 30, 2026
Stephen King repeatedly used Derry as a setting in his novels. Its recurring appearances gave it the weight of a real town. Many readers assumed it existed somewhere in Maine.
Source: wikipedia
Hogsmeade was described with such precision in the Harry Potter series that fans thought it might be real. Its shops and landmarks felt historically rooted. Theme parks later blurred fiction and reality even more.
Source: wikipedia
Created by R K Narayan, Malgudi felt like a living South Indian town. Its streets, schools, temples, and everyday characters were described with quiet realism. Many readers believed it was based on a real place in India.
Source: wikipedia
The town in To Kill a Mockingbird reflected real Southern life so closely that it felt documentary like. Its social structure and geography seemed authentic. Readers often believed it was a real Alabama town.
Source: wikipedia
The town from The Simpsons caused endless confusion because its state was never revealed. Multiple US states claimed it as their own. The familiarity made it feel entirely real.
Source: wikipedia
The cosy town from Gilmore Girls seemed like a real New England place. Its detailed town life and traditions convinced many fans it existed. Tourists often searched for it.
Source: wikipedia
David Lynch’s eerie town felt grounded despite its surreal tone. Its forests, diners, and sheriff’s office seemed believable. Many assumed it was a small town in Washington.
Source: wikipedia
Marvel’s Wakanda felt authentic thanks to its rich history, language, and cultural detail. Many viewers assumed it was a hidden African nation. Its realism sparked real world conversations and curiosity.
Source: wikipedia
Eastern Ghats: Must-visit places for nature lovers