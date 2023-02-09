Here's everything you need to know about the Xiaomi's Walkie Talkie 2S
Image Credit: Xiaomi
The Walkie Talkie 2S comes with a textured body and an 1.7-inch colour screen.
Image Credit: Xiaomi
It offers up to 120 hours of standby time and features a USB Type-C port that can be used to charge the device.
Image Credit: Xiaomi
The walkie talkie has IP54 water and dust resistance and an integrated FM radio.
Image Credit: Xiaomi
The device boasts a 36mm speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is 15mm thick and weighs 130 grams.
Image Credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi says Walkie Talkie 2S has 4W transmission power, 80 custom channels and 20 long distance channels which have a max range of 5 kms.
Image Credit: Xiaomi
It is currently available in China for CNY 299 (approx. Rs 3,600), but there is no news if Xiaomi will launch the Walkie Talkie 2S in India.
Image Credit: Xiaomi
