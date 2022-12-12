Here's a closer look at the recently launched Xiaomi 13 series

Image Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 13 series comprises of two phones - Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Both the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and have cameras tuned by Leica.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box and offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 13 sports a 6.36-inch 120Hz HDR 10+ OLED display and a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main sensor backed by 10MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultrawide sensor.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch 120Hz HDR 10+ OLED display and packs a triple camera setup with a 50.3MP primary lens backed by a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide sensor.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

While the Xiaomi 13 packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro start from 3,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 47,324) and 4,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 59,158) respectively and are yet to be launched in India.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

