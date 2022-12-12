Image Credit: Xiaomi
The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box and offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch 120Hz HDR 10+ OLED display and packs a triple camera setup with a 50.3MP primary lens backed by a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide sensor.
While the Xiaomi 13 packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging.
The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro start from 3,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 47,324) and 4,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 59,158) respectively and are yet to be launched in India.
