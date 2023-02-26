Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 13 Pro at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023.
Image Credit: Indian Express
The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and comes with a 6.63-inch 120Hz HDR10+ 2K display.
Image Credit: Indian Express
It has a 3D bio-ceramic back and a 50MP primary rear camera tuned by Leica, 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide sensor.
Image Credit: Indian Express
The main camera supports 8K video recording and all three cameras support Portraits in Night modes.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Xiaomi 13 runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Image Credit: Indian Express
The phone features a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging and weighs 229 grams.
Image Credit: Indian Express
