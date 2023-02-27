Here's a closer look at the Xiaomi 13 Lite, the world's first Android phone with a Dynamic Island like pill shaped notch.
Image Credit: Indian Express
The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and sports a 6.55-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display.
Image Credit: Indian Express
On the back, you get a 50MP primary camera backed by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor.
Image Credit: Indian Express
It comes with a in-display fingerprint scanner and a 32MP selfie camera with two LED flash and a 8MP depth sensor.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Xiaomi 13 Lite is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 12.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Launched in China last year as the Civi 2, Xiaomi 13 Lite costs approx 499 Euros (approx. Rs 43,748)
Image Credit: Indian Express
