Caution: WhatsApp will stop working on these phones from New Year 2023
The messaging platform is dropping support for the Apple iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5C.
Image Credit: Flipkart
The list of Huawei devices includes the Ascend D, Ascend D1, Ascend D2, Ascend P1, Ascend Mate and the Ascend G740.
Image Credit: Flipkart
WhatsApp will also stop working on the Xperia Arc S, Xperia Miro and the Xperia Neo L.
Image Credit: Flipkart
Some other phones include the Archos 53 Platinum, ZTE Memo V956, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand X Quad V987, HTC Desire 500, Quad XL, Lenovo A820, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight ZT.
Image Credit: Flipkart
