Caution: WhatsApp will stop working on these phones from New Year 2023

The messaging platform is dropping support for the Apple iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5C.

The list of Huawei devices includes the Ascend D, Ascend D1, Ascend D2, Ascend P1, Ascend Mate and the Ascend G740.

WhatsApp will also stop working on the Xperia Arc S, Xperia Miro and the Xperia Neo L.

Some other phones include the Archos 53 Platinum, ZTE Memo V956, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand X Quad V987, HTC Desire 500, Quad XL, Lenovo A820, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight ZT.

