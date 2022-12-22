Image Credit: Indian Express
The Snap Pixy is a palm sized drone that can be used to record videos and take photos for the Snapchat app.
Image Credit: Snap
It can only fly for five minutes on a single charge. Few months ago, Snap Inc. shutdown the project to focus on other products.
Image Credit: Snap
HidrateSpark Pro is a smartbottle that comes with both chug and straw lids and has LED lights at the bottom.
Image Credit: HidrateSpark
Featuring Bluetooth connectivity, the HidrateSpark Pro can connect to the phone via the HydrateSpark app.
Image Credit: HidrateSpark
The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch gaming monitor that retails for $3,500 and has a Cockpit mode that allows users to rotate it by 90 degrees.
Image Credit: Samsung
Thanks to the Multi-View feature, you can split the monitor into four parts, each with a different window.
Image Credit: Samsung
Nokia's 5710 XpressAudio is a feature phone with wireless earbuds built in.
Image Credit: Indian Express
It has physical buttons that lets you control the music playback and a battery that lasts for days on a single charge.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Dyson recently launched the Zone headphone and has a detachable visor which doubles up as an air purifier.
Image Credit: Dyson
The company claims the headphones can last up to 50 years on a single charge and comes with support for Active Noise Cancellation.
Image Credit: Dyson
While the Nothing Phone (1) might not pack top end hardware, it has an unique back with LED strips which Nothing calls 'Glyphs'.
Image Credit: Indian Express
The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset backed a decent dual 50MP rear camera setup.
Image Credit: Indian Express