Vivo X Fold Plus: First Look
Vivo X Fold Plus: First Look
The Vivo X Fold Plus comes with an 8.03-inch inner display and a 6.53-inch outer screen.
The Vivo X Fold Plus comes with an 8.03-inch inner display and a 6.53-inch outer screen.
It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
The phone has four cameras on the back which can also be used to take selfies.
The phone has four cameras on the back which can also be used to take selfies.
It has a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto lens for portrait and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom.
It has a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto lens for portrait and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom.
The device is backed by a 4,730mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.
The device is backed by a 4,730mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.
Food combos increase nutrient absorption
Significance of Durga Puja
Skin preparation before make up
Ayurvedic practices that ‘can change your life’
ALSO CHECK OUT: