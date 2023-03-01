Here's a closer look at the recently launched Vivo V27 Pro
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
The Vivo V27 Pro features a color changing back panel and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
It has a 6.78-inch 120Hz HDR10+ curved AMOLED screen with in-display fingerprint scanner and a 50MP front camera with dual flash.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
On the rear, you get a triple camera setup that comprises of a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro sensor alongwith Vivo's Ring LED flash.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
The phone is backed by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
Running on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, Vivo V27 Pro is currently available for pre booking and will go on sale starting March 6. It starts from Rs 37,999.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
