Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Vivo V27 series

Image Credit: Vivo

The Vivo V27 series consists of two devices - V27 and V27 Pro, which will be launched in India on March 1.

Image Credit: Vivo

Vivo has confirmed that both phones will feature a curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

Image Credit: Vivo

On the back, you get a Sony IMX766V camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation and Aura Light for night portraits.

Image Credit: Vivo

Like the Vivo V25 series, the new phones might also come with a colour-changing back panel.

Image Credit: Vivo

While the Vivo V27 is expected to get the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, the V27 Pro might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Image Credit: Vivo

