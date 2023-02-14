Here are some Valentine's Day tech gifts you can buy for your special one

Image Credit: Indian Express

Apple's iPhone 13 is one of the best gifts options available right now. Currently, the iPhone 13 with 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs 60,900.

Image Credit: Indian Express

Dyson's Airwrap is one of the most advanced hair styling solutions in the market and is suitable for all hair lengths and types. It costs Rs 45,900.

Image Credit: Indian Express

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is another good gifting option. Powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, the 256GB storage variant of the phone can be currently purchased for the price of the 128GB version.

Image Credit: Indian Express

If you are looking for earbuds, consider the Galaxy Buds 2 by Samsung. With up to 20 hours of battery life and support for ANC, the earbuds can be purchased for less than Rs 7,000.

Image Credit: Indian Express

Those into the Apple ecosystem can consider gifting the first generation of Watch SE. The 40mm GPS variant of the smartwatch is selling for Rs 26,900.

Image Credit: Indian Express

