These are the missions that will go to the Moon in 2023
These are the missions that will go to the Moon in 2023
Developed by ispace, the Hakuto R mission launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on December 11 this year. It is expected to reach the moon by April 2023.
Developed by ispace, the Hakuto R mission launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on December 11 this year. It is expected to reach the moon by April 2023.
Image Credit: ispace Inc.
Image Credit: ispace Inc.
The Rashid Rover, named after the Dubai's royal family, weighs just 10 kilograms and is designed to explore the lunar surface for about 10 days after it lands on the moon in April of 2023.
The Rashid Rover, named after the Dubai's royal family, weighs just 10 kilograms and is designed to explore the lunar surface for about 10 days after it lands on the moon in April of 2023.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Image Credit: NASA
Image Credit: NASA
NASA Lunar Flashlight spacecraft is a small satellite that is about the size of a briefcase. Currently on a three-month journey to the moon, the spacecraft will shed light on dark craters.
NASA Lunar Flashlight spacecraft is a small satellite that is about the size of a briefcase. Currently on a three-month journey to the moon, the spacecraft will shed light on dark craters.
NASA Lunar Flashlight spacecraft is a small satellite that is about the size of a briefcase. Currently on a three-month journey to the moon, the spacecraft will shed light on dark craters.
NASA Lunar Flashlight spacecraft is a small satellite that is about the size of a briefcase. Currently on a three-month journey to the moon, the spacecraft will shed light on dark craters.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Russia has plans to launch its Luna 25 mission to the Moon in July next year. It will help scientists measure precisely how far away the Moon is and how it oscillates.
Russia has plans to launch its Luna 25 mission to the Moon in July next year. It will help scientists measure precisely how far away the Moon is and how it oscillates.
Image Credit: Space.com
Image Credit: Space.com
If SpaceX launches its Starship launch vehicle in 2023, it will beat NASA's manned Artemis 2 mission to the Moon. It will take eight days from launch to splashdown on Earth, which includes three days circling the Moon within 200 kms of its surface.
If SpaceX launches its Starship launch vehicle in 2023, it will beat NASA's manned Artemis 2 mission to the Moon. It will take eight days from launch to splashdown on Earth, which includes three days circling the Moon within 200 kms of its surface.