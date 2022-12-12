Best truly wireless (TWS) earbuds you can buy under Rs 10,000

Image Credit: Indian Express

The JBL Tune Flex wireless earbuds have good sound quality and features like active noise cancellation. You can purchase it for Rs 7,000.

Image Credit: Indian Express

If you are on a tight budget, consider the Oppo Enco Buds 2. They have a circular case and are powered by 10mm drivers. You can buy them for Rs 1,799.

Image Credit: Indian Express

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE offers good sound quality and features like active noise cancellation. It is powered by 13.4 mm drivers and costs Rs 2,299.

Image Credit: Indian Express

The Galaxy Buds Pro has a great soundstage and comes with active noise cancellation. They are comfortable for long music sessions and are priced at Rs 8,490.

Image Credit: Indian Express

Sony's WF-C500 are powered by 5mm drivers and are great for watching movies or listening to music. They last up to ten hours on a single charge. You can buy the Sony WF-C500 from Rs 4,999.

Image Credit: Sony

The Nothing Ear (stick) has a balanced sound profile and have an open design with no silicone tips. Depending on your usage, the battery lasts up to 30 hours. It can be bought for Rs 8,499.

Image Credit: Indian Express

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective

Why you should not consume palak paneer

Does constipation become chronic in winter?

Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction