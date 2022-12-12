Image Credit: Indian Express
The JBL Tune Flex wireless earbuds have good sound quality and features like active noise cancellation. You can purchase it for Rs 7,000.
If you are on a tight budget, consider the Oppo Enco Buds 2. They have a circular case and are powered by 10mm drivers. You can buy them for Rs 1,799.
The OnePlus Nord Buds CE offers good sound quality and features like active noise cancellation. It is powered by 13.4 mm drivers and costs Rs 2,299.
The Galaxy Buds Pro has a great soundstage and comes with active noise cancellation. They are comfortable for long music sessions and are priced at Rs 8,490.
Sony's WF-C500 are powered by 5mm drivers and are great for watching movies or listening to music. They last up to ten hours on a single charge. You can buy the Sony WF-C500 from Rs 4,999.
The Nothing Ear (stick) has a balanced sound profile and have an open design with no silicone tips. Depending on your usage, the battery lasts up to 30 hours. It can be bought for Rs 8,499.
