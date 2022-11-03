Here are the most expensive and outrageous iPhones of all time

Credit: Indian Express

Caviar's Parade of the Planets: This version of the iPhone 14 Pro starts from Rs 49,47,508

Credit: Caviar

This iPhone 13 Pro Terradiamond edition from Caviar is priced at Rs 61,21,577.

Credit: Caviar

The iPhone 13 Pro Napolean Autograph edition starts from Rs 93,96,700.

Credit: Caviar

Inspired by Rolex, the iPhone 13 Pro Daytona is priced at Rs 1,10,83,181.

Credit: Caviar

Designed by Stuart Hughes, the iPhone 4S Elite Gold is priced at Rs 6,15,59,48,350. 

Credit: Stuart Hughes

