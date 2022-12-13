Image Credit: Steam
God of War Ragnarök is the second installment in Kratos' adventure in the Norse mythology. Currently, the game is PS5 exclusive.
Image Credit: PlayStation
Gran Turismo 7 brings back GT simulation mode and other things like special events, driving school, championships. It is only available on the PS5.
Image Credit: PlayStation
Rainbow Six Extraction is a co-op multiplayer game where you have to fight against alien hoards. It is available on PC, PS and Xbox.
Image Credit: Ubisoft
Dying Light 2 is an action RPG game where you have to survive in a world run over by zombies. It takes place 15 years after the events of Dying Light.
Image Credit: Steam
Horizon Forbidden West is an open world game where you have to fight against hostile machine creatures. It is available on PS4 and PS5.
Image Credit: PlayStation
Apex Legends mobile is an online multiplayer battle royale title that lets players choose from different legends with unique abilities. It is available on both Android and iOS.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
Stray is a game where players have to navigate through an underground city as a cat. The single player title is available on PC and PlayStation.
Image Credit: Steam
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is a first-person shooter that has both single and multiplayer campaign. It is available on both PC and consoles.
Image Credit: Call of Duty
Elden Ring is a third person open world title that focuses on combat and exploration. It is available on PC as well as consoles.
Image Credit: PlayStation
Set in the fictional city of Lakeshore, Need for Speed Unbound is the latest installment in the decades old franchise. It is available on PC and consoles.
Image Credit: EA