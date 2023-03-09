Tecno unveiled the Spark 10 Pro at the Mobile World Congress 2023.

Image Credit: Tecno

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and sports a glass back.

Image Credit: Tecno

Spark 10 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch 90Hz FullHD+ IPS LCD display and offers 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM.

Image Credit: Tecno

The phone packs a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 32MP selfie shooter with dual flash on both sides.

Image Credit: Tecno

All of this is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Image Credit: Tecno

It runs on HiOS 12.6 based on Android 13 and will be available in two colours - Starry Black and Pearl White.

Image Credit: Tecno

