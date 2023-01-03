Here's a closer look at the Tecno Phantom X2 5G.

Image Credit: Tecno

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, the phone sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED screen.

Image Credit: Tecno

Running on HiOS12 based on Android 12 out of the box, it has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Image Credit: Tecno

On the back, you get a 64MP primary sensor backed by 13MP ultrawide lense and a 2MP macro camera.

Image Credit: Tecno

The phone X2 comes with a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Image Credit: Tecno

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G will be launched on January 9 and can be pre-ordered from Amazon for Rs 39,999.

Image Credit: Tecno

