Launched in 2019, Google Stadia was a cloud-based gaming service that let people play games anytime and anywhere. Just three years down the line, Google announced that it was giving up on Stadia.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
While plans for scrapping the iPod Touch had been in the cards for years now, the iconic music player was officially discontinued by Apple this year.
Image Credit: Apple
Earlier this year, Blackberry announced that it will be shutting down servers needed for legacy devices to function properly. This essentially reduces older Blackberry devices to a paperweight.
Image Credit: Blackberry
Amazon Glow was the company's failed attempt at developing a video calling device with a built-in projector. Just six months after its wider rollout, Amazon discontinued the product in favour of products that will help them mint profits.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
For reasons unknown, Apple continued to sell the Watch Series 3 even after launched the Apple Watch SE. But earlier this year, the tech giant officially discontinued its most successful smartwatch series.
Image Credit: Apple