All phones in the Galaxy S23 series are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, run on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box and are IP68 certified. All phones in the Galaxy S23 series are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, run on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box and are IP68 certified.