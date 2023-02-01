Here's a closer look at the recently unveiled Galaxy S23 series
Here's a closer look at the recently unveiled Galaxy S23 series
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung launched three new smartphones - Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung launched three new smartphones - Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
All phones in the Galaxy S23 series are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, run on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box and are IP68 certified.
All phones in the Galaxy S23 series are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, run on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box and are IP68 certified.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
The Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and packs a 3,900mAh battery which can be charged at 25W.
The Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and packs a 3,900mAh battery which can be charged at 25W.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
Galaxy S23 Plus sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
Galaxy S23 Plus sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
Both phones have 8GB of RAM, offer up to 512GB of internal storage and have a 50MP primary camera backed by a 12MP ultrawide senssor and a 10MP telephoto lens.
Both phones have 8GB of RAM, offer up to 512GB of internal storage and have a 50MP primary camera backed by a 12MP ultrawide senssor and a 10MP telephoto lens.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage and has S-Pen support.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage and has S-Pen support.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
On the back, you get a 200MP primary camera accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide sensor and two 10MP telephoto lenses. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.
On the back, you get a 200MP primary camera accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide sensor and two 10MP telephoto lenses. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express