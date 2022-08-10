Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4: First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display panel
Here’s how the Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks when folded.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a triple camera on the back, combined with a a front camera.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
The Flip 4 is also powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
Here’s the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in its folded, clamshell state.
