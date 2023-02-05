Here are some official accessories from Samsung for the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy Buds2 Pro are one of the lightest hi-fi wireless earphones, offer active noise cancellation and have a balanced sound profile. They cost Rs 17,999.

The Wireless Charger Duo is a wireless charging pad which supports 15W charging. It has a cooling fan and lets users charge two devices simultaneously. It can be purchased for Rs 4,999.

Since the Galaxy S23 Ultra does not include a charger in the box, you should check out the official 45W travel charger. It is priced at Rs 3,499.

Samsung also sells an official screen protector for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It costs Rs 1,599.

The Galaxy Watch5 is one of the best WearOS powered smartwatches available in the market. It starts from Rs 30,999.

If you are a frequent traveller, make sure to check out the official 10,000mAh battery pack. It comes with two USB Type-C port and supports 25W charging. Samsung is yet to reveal the price of the powerbank.

Samsung is offering a camera grip stand for the Galaxy S23 Ultra which comes with a built-in tripod. It is yet to be announced in India.

