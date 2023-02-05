Here are some official accessories from Samsung for the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Image Credit: Samsung
Galaxy Buds2 Pro are one of the lightest hi-fi wireless earphones, offer active noise cancellation and have a balanced sound profile. They cost Rs 17,999.
Image Credit: Samsung
The Wireless Charger Duo is a wireless charging pad which supports 15W charging. It has a cooling fan and lets users charge two devices simultaneously. It can be purchased for Rs 4,999.
Image Credit: Samsung
Since the Galaxy S23 Ultra does not include a charger in the box, you should check out the official 45W travel charger. It is priced at Rs 3,499.
Image Credit: Samsung
Samsung also sells an official screen protector for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It costs Rs 1,599.
Image Credit: Samsung
The Galaxy Watch5 is one of the best WearOS powered smartwatches available in the market. It starts from Rs 30,999.
Image Credit: Samsung
If you are a frequent traveller, make sure to check out the official 10,000mAh battery pack. It comes with two USB Type-C port and supports 25W charging. Samsung is yet to reveal the price of the powerbank.
Image Credit: Samsung
Samsung is offering a camera grip stand for the Galaxy S23 Ultra which comes with a built-in tripod. It is yet to be announced in India.
Image Credit: Samsung
