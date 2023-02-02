Here are the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Image Credit: Indian Express

The base version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with 256GB storage and costs Rs 1,24,999.

Image Credit: Indian Express

In case you want more storage, the 512GB and 1TB storage variants are priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,54,999 respectively.

Image Credit: Indian Express

The Galaxy S23 Plus base version with 256GB storage can be purchased for Rs 94,999.

Image Credit: Indian Express

Galaxy S23 Plus 512GB storage version has a price tag of Rs 1,04,999.

Image Credit: Samsung

The base variant of the Galaxy S23 that comes 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 74,999.

Image Credit: Indian Express

If you want more internal storage, the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant costs Rs 79,999.

Image Credit: Samsung

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

Horoscope for January 20, 2023

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article