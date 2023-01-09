Here's everything you need to know about Reliance Jio's first 5G data pack
Here's everything you need to know about Reliance Jio's first 5G data pack
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
The data plan costs Rs 61 and offers 6GB of high speed data.
The data plan costs Rs 61 and offers 6GB of high speed data.
Image Credit: Pixabay
Image Credit: Pixabay
It will have the same validity as your existing plan.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
It is applicable on Rs 119, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 199 and Rs 209 prepaid plans.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
Reliance also expanded its 5G services to Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar.
Reliance also expanded its 5G services to Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
The total number of cities where Jio 5G is available now stands at 85.
The total number of cities where Jio 5G is available now stands at 85.
Image Credit: Pixabay
Image Credit: Pixabay
The telecom operator plans to roll out 5G services across the country by December 2023.
The telecom operator plans to roll out 5G services across the country by December 2023.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
Horoscope 2023- Find out what’s in store for you
Nail gel manicure lamps and what to know about it
Health tips for enjoying the festive season
Is having rusk healthy?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More