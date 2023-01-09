Here's everything you need to know about Reliance Jio's first 5G data pack

The data plan costs Rs 61 and offers 6GB of high speed data.

It will have the same validity as your existing plan.

It is applicable on Rs 119, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 199 and Rs 209 prepaid plans.

Reliance also expanded its 5G services to Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar.

The total number of cities where Jio 5G is available now stands at  85.

The telecom operator plans to roll out 5G services across the country by December 2023.

