Here's a closer look at the most expensive phone in the Redmi's Note series - Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
Image Credit: Xiaomi
The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is powered by the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset based on TSMC's 6nm process.
It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen which is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.
On the back, you get a triple camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera.
All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.
It has 256GB of internal storage and is available in three colours - blue, black and white.
The 8GB and 12GB RAM variants of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 29,999 and Rs 32,999 respectively.
Image Credit: Flipkart
