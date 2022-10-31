Here's a closer look at the Redmi A1+

Here's a closer look at the Redmi A1+

Credit: Indian Express

The Redmi A1+ is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset.

Credit: Indian Express

It runs on Android 12 out of the box.

Credit: Indian Express

It offers up to 3GB of RAM and 32Gb of internal storage.

Credit: Indian Express

It sports a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display that has a resolution of 720p backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Credit: Indian Express

The Redmi A1+ starts from Rs 7,499.

Credit: Indian Express

4 things to note for skincare in your 20s

'Powerful yogic technique’ may help improve vision

What is the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain?

What is the ideal time to have main meals?