Here's a closer look at the Redmi A1+
Credit: Indian Express
The Redmi A1+ is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset.
Credit: Indian Express
It runs on Android 12 out of the box.
Credit: Indian Express
It offers up to 3GB of RAM and 32Gb of internal storage.
Credit: Indian Express
It sports a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display that has a resolution of 720p backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
Credit: Indian Express
The Redmi A1+ starts from
Rs 7,499.
Credit: Indian Express
