Poco X5 Pro launch today: Take a quick look 

Image Credit: Indian Express

The Poco X5 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC and feature an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen.

Image Credit: Indian Express

Like the Poco X4 Pro, the phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Image Credit: Indian Express

It is also expected to be the first Poco phone to run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Image Credit: Indian Express

The Poco X5 Pro will be available on Flipkart and is expected to start from Rs 20,999. It launches at 5.30pm today 

Image Credit: Indian Express

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

Horoscope for January 20, 2023

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article