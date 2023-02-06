Poco X5 Pro launch today: Take a quick look
Poco X5 Pro launch today: Take a quick look
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
The Poco X5 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC and feature an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen.
The Poco X5 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC and feature an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
Like the Poco X4 Pro, the phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
Like the Poco X4 Pro, the phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
It is also expected to be the first Poco phone to run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box.
It is also expected to be the first Poco phone to run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
The Poco X5 Pro will be available on Flipkart and is expected to start from Rs 20,999. It launches at 5.30pm today
The Poco X5 Pro will be available on Flipkart and is expected to start from Rs 20,999. It launches at 5.30pm today
Image Credit: Indian Express
Image Credit: Indian Express
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More