Poco C55 will be available for purchase from February 28 with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,999 respectively. Poco C55 will be available for purchase from February 28 with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,999 respectively.