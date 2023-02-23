Here's a closer look at the Poco C55
Image Source: Poco
The Poco C55 is a budget smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.
Image Source: Poco
It has a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD display and comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
Image Source: Poco
On the back, you get a premium leather like back and a 50MP primary camera with a depth sensor.
Image Source: Poco
The phone offers IP52 water resistance and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.
Image Source: Poco
Poco C55 will be available for purchase from February 28 with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,999 respectively.
Image Source: Poco
