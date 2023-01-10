Poco C50 launched: Price in India, specifications and features
Image Credit: Poco
Poco C50 features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen and is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset.
Image Credit: Poco
The 2GB RAM and 3GB variants of the phone are priced at Rs 6,499 and Rs 7,299 respectively.
Image Credit: Flipkart
It runs on Android 12 Go out of the box and offers up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.
Image Credit: Flipkart
The back of the phone packs a 8MP camera backed by a depth sensor while the selfie camera is a 5MP shooter.
Image Credit: Flipkart
Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the Poco C50 has a leather like back.
Image Credit: Flipkart
It is available in two colours - blue and green.
Image Credit: Poco
