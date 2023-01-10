Poco C50 launched: Price in India, specifications and features 

Poco C50 features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen and is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset.

The 2GB RAM and 3GB variants of the phone are priced at Rs 6,499 and Rs 7,299 respectively.

It runs on Android 12 Go out of the box and offers up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The back of the phone packs a 8MP camera backed by a depth sensor while the selfie camera is a 5MP shooter.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the Poco C50 has a leather like back.

It is available in two colours - blue and green. 

