Panasonic's Toughbook 40: A closer look
The laptop is made using a magnesium alloy chassis.
It weighs 3.37 kg.
Toughbook 40 boasts of IP66 rating for dust/water resistance.
Its thickness and size come in at 2.1-inches (53.3mm).
The rugged notebook runs on 11th-generation Intel Core i5
The Toughbook 40 is the most toughest PC on the market.
The Toughbook 40 is priced at
Rs 3.75 lakhs.
