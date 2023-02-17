Here's a closer look at Oppo's latest foldable phone - Find N2 Flip.

Image Credit: Oppo

The Find N2 Flip comes with a 6.8-inch 120Hz FHD+ primary display and a 3.26-inch cover screen. Both displays are AMOLED.

Image Credit: Oppo

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, the base model of the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Image Credit: Oppo

It runs on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery which can be charged at 44W.

Image Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N2 Flip has a dual rear camera setup wit ha 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

Image Credit: Oppo

The company's latest foldable phone might come to India sometime in March and is expected to start from Rs 71,000.

Image Credit: Oppo

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

When is Holi Festival in 2023?

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article