Here's a closer look at Oppo's latest foldable phone - Find N2 Flip.
Image Credit: Oppo
The Find N2 Flip comes with a 6.8-inch 120Hz FHD+ primary display and a 3.26-inch cover screen. Both displays are AMOLED.
Image Credit: Oppo
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, the base model of the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.
Image Credit: Oppo
It runs on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery which can be charged at 44W.
Image Credit: Oppo
Oppo Find N2 Flip has a dual rear camera setup wit ha 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens.
Image Credit: Oppo
The company's latest foldable phone might come to India sometime in March and is expected to start from Rs 71,000.
Image Credit: Oppo
