OnePlus will soon launch the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The company might also launch the OnePlus 11R on February 7.
OnePlus will soon launch the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The company might also launch the OnePlus 11R on February 7.
Express Photo
Express Photo
The OnePlus 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 2K 120Hz AMOLED screen. The phone is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 50,000.
The OnePlus 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 2K 120Hz AMOLED screen. The phone is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 50,000.
Express Photo
Express Photo
It will come with three cameras on the back tuned by Hasselblad and a glass sandwich design with a metal mid-frame.
It will come with three cameras on the back tuned by Hasselblad and a glass sandwich design with a metal mid-frame.
Express Photo
Express Photo
OnePlus also shared a teaser of the OnePlus 11R on Amazon. The phone will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will be cheaper than the OnePlus 11.
OnePlus also shared a teaser of the OnePlus 11R on Amazon. The phone will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will be cheaper than the OnePlus 11.
Image Credit: Amazon
Image Credit: Amazon
The phone is likely to come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. OnePlus 11R might cost around Rs 40,000.
The phone is likely to come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. OnePlus 11R might cost around Rs 40,000.
Express Photo
Express Photo
The company is also launching OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with audio tuned by Dynaaudio. It also supports Spatial Audio on Android 13.
The company is also launching OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with audio tuned by Dynaaudio. It also supports Spatial Audio on Android 13.
Express Photo
Express Photo
These premium wireless earbuds maybe priced somewhere around Rs 10,000.
These premium wireless earbuds maybe priced somewhere around Rs 10,000.
Express Photo
Express Photo
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here
to read the article
View More