OnePlus also shared a teaser of the OnePlus 11R on Amazon. The phone will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will be cheaper than the OnePlus 11. OnePlus also shared a teaser of the OnePlus 11R on Amazon. The phone will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will be cheaper than the OnePlus 11.