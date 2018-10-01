OnePlus Nord 2T: A Closer Look
OnePlus Nord 2T: A Closer Look
The OnePlus Nord 2T reminds of the original sandstone finish.
The Nord 2T has Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.
The Nord 2T has a triple camera: 50MP + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP monochrome
OnePlus Nord 2T gets a 6.43-inch 1080p display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
The phone ships with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.
The Nord 2T uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor.
The Nord 2T uses is priced at Rs 28,999.
