OnePlus Nord 2T: A Closer Look

The OnePlus Nord 2T  reminds of the original sandstone finish.

The Nord 2T has Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

The Nord 2T has a triple camera:  50MP + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP monochrome

OnePlus Nord 2T gets a 6.43-inch 1080p display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The phone ships with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

The Nord 2T uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor.

The Nord 2T uses is priced at Rs 28,999.

