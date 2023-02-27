OnePlus unveiled its latest concept phone at the Mobile World Congress 2023
Image Credit: Indian Express
The latest OnePlus concept phone comes with liquid cooling tech dubbed 'Active Cyroflux'.
Image Credit: Indian Express
OnePlus claims that it's cooling technology reduces the temperature up to 2.1 degree Celsius and improves framerates by 3-4 fps.
Image Credit: Indian Express
The back of the phone features LED lights which gives it a PC-like look.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Rest of the specs are similar to the recently launched OnePlus 11, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Image Credit: Indian Express
OnePlus said it has no plans to manufacture and sell the concept phone.
Image Credit: Indian Express
