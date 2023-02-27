OnePlus unveiled its latest concept phone at the Mobile World Congress 2023

Image Credit: Indian Express

The latest OnePlus concept phone comes with liquid cooling tech dubbed 'Active Cyroflux'.

OnePlus claims that it's cooling technology reduces the temperature up to 2.1 degree Celsius and improves framerates by 3-4 fps.

The back of the phone features LED lights which gives it a PC-like look.

Rest of the specs are similar to the recently launched OnePlus 11, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

OnePlus said it has no plans to manufacture and sell the concept phone.

