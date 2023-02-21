Here's a closer look at the OnePlus 11R
Image Credit: Indian Express
The OnePlus 11R is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and sports a 6.74-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED display.
Image Credit: Indian Express
It is available in two configurations, with the base version offering 8GB RAM and 128GB storage while the other variant comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Image Credit: Indian Express
The phone runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13 out of the box and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.
Image Credit: Indian Express
OnePlus 11R features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens.
Image Credit: Indian Express
The base variant of the OnePlus 11R which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999 whereas the 16GB RAM and 256GB version can be purchased for Rs 44,999.
Image Credit: Indian Express
