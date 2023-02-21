The base variant of the OnePlus 11R which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999 whereas the 16GB RAM and 256GB version can be purchased for Rs 44,999. The base variant of the OnePlus 11R which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999 whereas the 16GB RAM and 256GB version can be purchased for Rs 44,999.