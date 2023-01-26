Here's what we know about the soon to be launched OnePlus 11
Here's what we know about the soon to be launched OnePlus 11
Express Photo
Express Photo
OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 11 on February 7 at its Cloud 11 event.
OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 11 on February 7 at its Cloud 11 event.
Express Photo
Express Photo
It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and come with a 2K 120Hz AMOLED display.
It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and come with a 2K 120Hz AMOLED display.
Express Photo
Express Photo
The phone will feature a triple camera setup tuned by Hasselblad that consists of a 50MP primary camera, 32MP telephoto lens and a 48MP ultrawide lens.
The phone will feature a triple camera setup tuned by Hasselblad that consists of a 50MP primary camera, 32MP telephoto lens and a 48MP ultrawide lens.
Express Photo
Express Photo
The OnePlus 11 might pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.
The OnePlus 11 might pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.
Express Photo
Express Photo
The phone will run on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.
The phone will run on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.
Express Photo
Express Photo
It will most likely be priced somewhere higher than Rs 60,000 going by past trends.
It will most likely be priced somewhere higher than Rs 60,000 going by past trends.
Image Credit: OnePlus
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here
to read the article
View More