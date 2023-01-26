Here's what we know about the soon to be launched OnePlus 11

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 11 on February 7 at its Cloud 11 event.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and come with a 2K 120Hz AMOLED display.

The phone will feature a triple camera setup tuned by Hasselblad that consists of a 50MP primary camera, 32MP telephoto lens and a 48MP ultrawide lens. 

The OnePlus 11 might pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

The phone will run on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

It will most likely be priced somewhere higher than Rs 60,000 going by past trends.

