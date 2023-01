Xiaomi might also launch the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro this month. Both phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and come with MIUI 14.

Xiaomi might also launch the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro this month. Both phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and come with MIUI 14.

Xiaomi might also launch the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro this month. Both phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and come with MIUI 14.