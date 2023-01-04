OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch
Source: OnePlus
OnePlus 11 5G has a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz curved display
Source: OnePlus
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage
Source: OnePlus
Triple camera setup with Hasselblad optimisation
Source: OnePlus
5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging
Source: OnePlus
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with improved Active Noise Cancellation
Source: OnePlus
Buds Pro 2 come with Dual-driver (11mm + 6mm) design, 39 hours of battery life
Source: OnePlus
OnePlus 11 5G and Buds 2 Pro launch in India on Feb 7
Source: OnePlus
Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective
Does constipation become chronic in winter?
Why you should not consume palak paneer
Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction
ALSO CHECK OUT:
View More