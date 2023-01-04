OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch

Source: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G has a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz curved display

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage

Triple camera setup with Hasselblad optimisation

5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with improved Active Noise Cancellation

Buds Pro 2 come with Dual-driver (11mm + 6mm) design, 39 hours of battery life

OnePlus 11 5G and Buds 2 Pro launch in India on Feb 7

