Image Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus 11 is all set to launch in India on February 7, 2023. It will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Image Credit: OnePlus
The phone comes with a circular camera bump on the back with the Hasselband branding. The upcoming phone also retains the alert slider.
Image Credit: OnePlus
As per leaks, the OnePlus 11 will offer up to 16GB of RAM and upto 512GB of internal storage.
Image Credit: OnePlus
All of this might be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.
Image Credit: OnePlus
The OnePlus 11 might be the most expensive phone the company has ever launched, with the base variant likely to cost over Rs 65,000.
Image Credit: OnePlus