Nothing phone (1):
In Pics
Nothing phone (1) has a glass rear panel
The phone has over 900 LED lights at the back.
Nothing is emphasising the wireless charging feature on the phone.
The use of dot matrix fonts all over is both contemporary and easy on the eye.
It has a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor.
Nothing phone (1) offers two cameras.
Nothing phone (1) is priced at
Rs. 32,999
