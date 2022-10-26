HEre's a closer look at the Nothing eAR (STICK)
HEre's a closer look at the Nothing eAR (STICK)
The Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a new case design.
The Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a new case design.
Users can connect it using the Nothing X app.
Users can connect it using the Nothing X app.
It is powered by 12.6mm drivers, supports AAC+SBC codecs but has no ANC.
It is powered by 12.6mm drivers, supports AAC+SBC codecs but has no ANC.
The Nothing Ear (Stick) offers up to 29 hours of playback time and does not support wireless charging.
The Nothing Ear (Stick) offers up to 29 hours of playback time and does not support wireless charging.
It is priced at Rs 8.499 and will be available from November 17.
It is priced at Rs 8.499 and will be available from November 17.
ALSO CHECK OUT:
4 things to note for skincare in your 20s
'Powerful yogic technique’ may help improve vision
What is the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain?
What is the ideal time to have main meals?