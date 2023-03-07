Nothing recently announced that the Ear (2) will be launched in India on March 22.

Image Credit: Nothing

The new wireless earbuds might look similar to the Nothing Ear (1) and are said to offer better sound quality and clarity.

Image Credit: Onleaks/Twitter

Nothing Ear (2) is rumoured to bring support for dual connectivity and customisable active noise cancellation (ANC).

Image Credit: Onleaks/Twitter

The only visible change so far seems to be in microphone placement, which now resides on the bottom stick.

Image Credit: Onleaks/Twitter

It is also rumoured to come with an advanced equalizer which will help users tune the audio to their preferences.

Image Credit: Onleaks/Twitter

Some other features which might find their way to Nothing Ear (2) include the ability to locate earbuds and transparency mode.

Image Credit: Nothing

