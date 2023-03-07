Nothing recently announced that the Ear (2) will be launched in India on March 22.
Nothing recently announced that the Ear (2) will be launched in India on March 22.
Image Credit: Nothing
Image Credit: Nothing
The new wireless earbuds might look similar to the Nothing Ear (1) and are said to offer better sound quality and clarity.
The new wireless earbuds might look similar to the Nothing Ear (1) and are said to offer better sound quality and clarity.
Image Credit: Onleaks/Twitter
Image Credit: Onleaks/Twitter
Nothing Ear (2) is rumoured to bring support for dual connectivity and customisable active noise cancellation (ANC).
Nothing Ear (2) is rumoured to bring support for dual connectivity and customisable active noise cancellation (ANC).
Image Credit: Onleaks/Twitter
Image Credit: Onleaks/Twitter
The only visible change so far seems to be in microphone placement, which now resides on the bottom stick.
The only visible change so far seems to be in microphone placement, which now resides on the bottom stick.
Image Credit: Onleaks/Twitter
Image Credit: Onleaks/Twitter
It is also rumoured to come with an advanced equalizer which will help users tune the audio to their preferences.
It is also rumoured to come with an advanced equalizer which will help users tune the audio to their preferences.
Image Credit: Onleaks/Twitter
Image Credit: Onleaks/Twitter
Some other features which might find their way to Nothing Ear (2) include the ability to locate earbuds and transparency mode.
Some other features which might find their way to Nothing Ear (2) include the ability to locate earbuds and transparency mode.
Image Credit: Nothing
Image Credit: Nothing
Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Precautions before and after red light therapy
World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More