Here's a quick look at the newly launched Nokia X30 5G
Image Credit: Nokia
The Nokia X30 is one of the most sustainable phones by the company in recent years. It features a recycled aluminium frame with the rear panel made from 65 per cent recycled plastic.
Image Credit: Nokia
Powered by the Snapdragon 695G SoC, the phone comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage and supports 33W fast charging.
Image Credit: Nokia
On the back, you get a 50MP primary camera with a 13MP ultrawide lens with support for OIS.
Image Credit: Nokia
The company says it will get three years of Android OS updates and security patches. It runs on Android 12 out of the box.
Image Credit: Nokia
Nokia X30 will go on sale from February 20 on Amazon and Flipkart and can be purchased for Rs 48,999. As part of the launch offer, Nokia is giving a 33W charger and Nokia Comfort earbuds for free.
Image Credit: Nokia
