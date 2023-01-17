Noise recently launched two budget smartwatches - NoiseFit Twist and ColorFit Pro 4 GPS.
Noise recently launched two budget smartwatches - NoiseFit Twist and ColorFit Pro 4 GPS.
Image Credit: Noise
Image Credit: Noise
The NoiseFit Twist comes with a 1.38-inch TFT display and has a peak brightness of 550 nits whereas the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS sports a 1.85-inch TFT display with a peak brightness of 600 nits.
The NoiseFit Twist comes with a 1.38-inch TFT display and has a peak brightness of 550 nits whereas the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS sports a 1.85-inch TFT display with a peak brightness of 600 nits.
Image Credit: Noise
Image Credit: Noise
Both NoiseFit Twist and ColorFit Pro 4 GPS are IP68 certified, come with built-in microphone and speakers which let you place calls and last up to seven days on a single charge.
Both NoiseFit Twist and ColorFit Pro 4 GPS are IP68 certified, come with built-in microphone and speakers which let you place calls and last up to seven days on a single charge.
Image Credit: Noise
Image Credit: Noise
These smartwatches offer standard health-tracking features like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, female cycle tracking, sleep monitoring and 100 sports modes.
These smartwatches offer standard health-tracking features like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, female cycle tracking, sleep monitoring and 100 sports modes.
Image Credit: Noise
Image Credit: Noise
Available in black, wine, silver, blue, gold and pink, the NoiseFit Twist is up for sale on Amazon and Noise website for Rs 1,999.
Available in black, wine, silver, blue, gold and pink, the NoiseFit Twist is up for sale on Amazon and Noise website for Rs 1,999.
Image Credit: Noise
Image Credit: Noise
The ColorFit Pro 4 GPS is available in eight colours - black, wine, green, grey, orange, blue, pink, and blue and can be purchased either from the Noise website or Amazon for Rs 2,999.
The ColorFit Pro 4 GPS is available in eight colours - black, wine, green, grey, orange, blue, pink, and blue and can be purchased either from the Noise website or Amazon for Rs 2,999.
Image Credit: Noise
Image Credit: Noise
Horoscope 2023- Find out what’s in store for you
Nail gel manicure lamps and what to know about it
Health tips for enjoying the festive season
Is having rusk healthy?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here
to read the article
View More