Noise recently launched two budget smartwatches - NoiseFit Twist and ColorFit Pro 4 GPS.

Image Credit: Noise

The NoiseFit Twist comes with a 1.38-inch TFT display and has a peak brightness of 550 nits whereas the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS sports a 1.85-inch TFT display with a peak brightness of 600 nits.

Image Credit: Noise

Both NoiseFit Twist and ColorFit Pro 4 GPS are IP68 certified, come with built-in microphone and speakers which let you place calls and last up to seven days on a single charge.

Image Credit: Noise

These smartwatches offer standard health-tracking features like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, female cycle tracking, sleep monitoring and 100 sports modes.

Image Credit: Noise

Available in black, wine, silver, blue, gold and pink, the NoiseFit Twist is up for sale on Amazon and Noise website for Rs 1,999.

Image Credit: Noise

The ColorFit Pro 4 GPS is available in eight colours - black, wine, green, grey, orange, blue, pink, and blue and can be purchased either from the Noise website or Amazon for Rs 2,999.

Image Credit: Noise

Horoscope 2023- Find out what’s in store for you

Nail gel manicure lamps and what to know about it

Health tips for enjoying the festive season

Is having rusk healthy?

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article