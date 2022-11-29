Image Credit: Amazon
The Nintendo Switch OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition features the Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon on the surface of the white dock. It can be bought for Rs 37,980.
Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Console comes with art inspired by Magnamalo from Monster Hunter Rise. It is available for Rs 33,998.
The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Console has little huts and trees on the back. It costs Rs 32,990.
Nintendo Switch OLED Model Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console takes inspiration from Splatoon 3 and comes with blue and yellow gradiant joycon. It can be purchased for Rs 35,999.
The Nintendo Switch Lite - Dialgia & Palkia Edition comes with art of Dialgia and Palkia from the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games. It is priced at Rs 19,999.
