The Nintendo Switch OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition features the Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon on the surface of the white dock. It can be bought for Rs 37,980.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition features the Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon on the surface of the white dock. It can be bought for Rs 37,980.