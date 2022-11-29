Here are some Nintendo Switch Special Edition models you can buy in India right now

Image Credit: Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition features the Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon on the surface of the white dock. It can be bought for Rs 37,980.

Image Credit: Amazon

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Console comes with art inspired by Magnamalo from Monster Hunter Rise. It is available for Rs 33,998.

Image Credit: Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Console has little huts and trees on the back. It costs Rs 32,990.

Image Credit: Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console takes inspiration from Splatoon 3 and comes with blue and yellow gradiant joycon. It can be purchased for Rs 35,999.

Image Credit: Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Lite - Dialgia & Palkia Edition comes with art of Dialgia and Palkia from the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games. It is priced at Rs 19,999.

Image Credit: Amazon

