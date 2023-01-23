Netflix will end password sharing this year 

The decision to put an end to password sharing was confirmed by Netflix in December last year.

The company has been testing this in South American countries like Argentina, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Dominican Republic.

Netflix's new CEOs have said that the end to password sharing will be a graduated approach.

Currently in select countries, customers who use their Netflix for more than two weeks outside their primary residence have to pay an extra $3.

The video streaming platform is also rolling out an ad-based plan starting at $6.99 per month in countries like Brazil, Britain, Canada, France, US and others.

Netflix says the move will lead to increase in subscriber count. While it is still unclear when Netflix will end password sharing in India, it will most likely start sometime this year.

