Netflix will end password sharing this year
Image Credit: AP
The decision to put an end to password sharing was confirmed by Netflix in December last year.
File Photo
The company has been testing this in South American countries like Argentina, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Dominican Republic.
Express Photo
Netflix's new CEOs have said that the end to password sharing will be a graduated approach.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
Currently in select countries, customers who use their Netflix for more than two weeks outside their primary residence have to pay an extra $3.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
The video streaming platform is also rolling out an ad-based plan starting at $6.99 per month in countries like Brazil, Britain, Canada, France, US and others.
File photo
Netflix says the move will lead to increase in subscriber count. While it is still unclear when Netflix will end password sharing in India, it will most likely start sometime this year.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
