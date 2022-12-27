Netflix will end password sharing in 2023

This means subscribers wil have to pay a monthly fee if they want to share their account with family or friends.

Currently, more than 100 million users access content on the platform using shared passwords. 

Netflix has already started testing additional fees for password sharing in some Latin American countries, charging around $3 extra.

The OTT platform might use United States as their testing ground sometime next year.

It is not yet clear if the move will benefit Netflix subscriber count, so we will have to wait and see.

