This means subscribers wil have to pay a monthly fee if they want to share their account with family or friends.
Image Credit: Netflix
Currently, more than 100 million users access content on the platform using shared passwords.
Image Credit: Netflix
Netflix has already started testing additional fees for password sharing in some Latin American countries, charging around $3 extra.
Image Credit: Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix
It is not yet clear if the move will benefit Netflix subscriber count, so we will have to wait and see.
Image Credit: Netflix