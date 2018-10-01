MX Mechanical Mini & MX Master 3S:
A closer look
The MX Mechanical Mini is a very compact wireless keyboard.
The keys are reasonably well spread out and there are minimal false clicks.
The keyboard can connect with up to three devices.
The mechanical keyboard has the right amount of resistance
MX Master 3s responds very quickly.
MX Master 3s offers a great rest for the hand.
MX Master 3s is priced at Rs 17,495 and MX Master 3S at Rs 10,995.
